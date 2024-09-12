Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Buys Shares of 13,851 Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC owned about 0.36% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,118 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.27. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $117.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

