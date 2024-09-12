Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 53,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 153,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,855 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $51.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $52.61.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

