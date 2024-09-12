Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.20 and last traded at $41.37. Approximately 526,945 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,225,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.63.

Wayfair Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.26.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $246,515.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,809.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $246,515.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,809.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,036 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $406,943.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,659 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Wayfair by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

See Also

