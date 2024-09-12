WAX (WAXP) Trading Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. WAX has a market capitalization of $107.09 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,247,324,649 coins and its circulating supply is 3,494,863,362 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,246,781,000.4270697 with 3,494,547,136.081262 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0297068 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $6,646,012.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

