Wanchain (WAN) Market Cap Reaches $33.76 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $33.76 million and $1.36 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00041168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00014698 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,236,768 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

