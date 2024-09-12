Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 1,980 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,160,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,231,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 546,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after buying an additional 59,645 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $38.91.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

