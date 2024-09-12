Wambolt & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Sixth Street Specialty Lending comprises approximately 1.1% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLX. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3,380.9% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 553,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 537,964 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,147,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,859,000 after buying an additional 336,596 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at about $5,212,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,378,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,920,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

In related news, Director Judy S. Slotkin bought 7,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,598.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,647.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.14 on Thursday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.33 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

