Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 460 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $49,526,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $21,669,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 39.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,040,000 after purchasing an additional 73,084 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 161,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,891,000 after buying an additional 65,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 150,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,226,000 after acquiring an additional 59,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

VMI stock opened at $268.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.35. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.63 and a one year high of $307.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.72. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on VMI shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Valmont Industries news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,998.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

