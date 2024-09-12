Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $124.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $136.93.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.62. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

