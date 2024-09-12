Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 1,357 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 119.8% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Price Performance

NYSE:NGG opened at $69.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $55.13 and a 52-week high of $73.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NGG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

