Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.43

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.43 and last traded at $78.17, with a volume of 1946445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.99.

Get Walmart alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,513,707 shares of company stock worth $797,374,003. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $2,461,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.