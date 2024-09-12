W. R. Berkley Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

W. R. Berkley has raised its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. W. R. Berkley has a payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

NYSE WRB traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $57.77. 841,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,260. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.37. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.67 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.67 to $55.33 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

