W. R. Berkley Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

W. R. Berkley has raised its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. W. R. Berkley has a payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $57.77. 841,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,260. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.37. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.67 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.67 to $55.33 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

