Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Stock Price Up 16%

Shares of Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report) traded up 16% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 131,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 60,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Vulcan Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$16.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 173.87, a current ratio of 93.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14.

About Vulcan Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Saint John’s, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.