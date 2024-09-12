VitalStone Financial LLC Has $131,000 Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

VitalStone Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,042,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,523,000 after purchasing an additional 251,160 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,028,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after acquiring an additional 121,339 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,322,000 after acquiring an additional 37,199 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 693,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 524,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,963,000 after acquiring an additional 161,642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.94 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $52.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

