Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $281.47 and last traded at $282.49. Approximately 737,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,096,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $283.96.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $521.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.21.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,895,015,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Visa by 787.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,296,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099,122 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $511,321,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 40.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,671,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 26,951.9% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,587,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $416,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,074 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

