Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 402,386 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 35,400 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.9% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Visa were worth $105,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.54.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $283.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.78 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.