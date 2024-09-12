Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 402,386 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 35,400 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.9% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Visa were worth $105,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.54.
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE:V opened at $283.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.78 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
