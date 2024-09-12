Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 865,859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,308,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $1.75 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.40) by $1.04. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 3,764.43% and a negative return on equity of 83.64%. The company had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($9.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -18.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

