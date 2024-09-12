Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 632,400 shares, an increase of 142.7% from the August 15th total of 260,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 15.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Virax Biolabs Group Stock Performance

Virax Biolabs Group stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,932. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. Virax Biolabs Group has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $9.00.

Get Virax Biolabs Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virax Biolabs Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.87% of Virax Biolabs Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virax Biolabs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virax Biolabs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.