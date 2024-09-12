Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Update

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the August 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vinci Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vinci stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $30.48. 74,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,702. Vinci has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80.

About Vinci

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

