Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in August

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Vienna Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VNRFY remained flat at $6.25 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. Vienna Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16.

Get Vienna Insurance Group alerts:

Vienna Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in life, health, and property and casualty areas in Austria and internationally. The company offers motor own damage, rail vehicle own damage, aircraft own damage, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own damage and liability insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Vienna Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vienna Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.