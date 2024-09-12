VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1605 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Price Performance
Shares of USVM stock opened at $79.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $233.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.89 and a 200-day moving average of $78.80. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a one year low of $60.66 and a one year high of $85.62.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile
