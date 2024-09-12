VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0939 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $51.18 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The company has a market cap of $40.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
