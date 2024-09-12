VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0939 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $51.18 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The company has a market cap of $40.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

