VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2384 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CID stock opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average is $32.47. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $33.93.
About VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
