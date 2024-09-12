VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2024

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBNDGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0932 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UBND opened at $22.33 on Thursday. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Dividend History for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.