VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0932 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:UBND opened at $22.33 on Thursday. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile
