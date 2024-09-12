VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0932 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UBND opened at $22.33 on Thursday. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54.

Get VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.