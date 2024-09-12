VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $48.24 and last traded at $48.24, with a volume of 20970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.18.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $46.36.
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
