VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $48.24 and last traded at $48.24, with a volume of 20970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.18.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $46.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 399,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,387,000 after acquiring an additional 67,211 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 196,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,043,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

