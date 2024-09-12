Vest Financial LLC Purchases 156,428 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 926,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,428 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $23,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,757,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,314 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,126,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,602,000 after buying an additional 1,704,982 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,389,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,927,000 after buying an additional 847,542 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,679,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,331,000 after acquiring an additional 77,733 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,506,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,647,000 after acquiring an additional 257,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $23.34 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $336.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.72 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 29.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Magnolia Oil & Gas

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.