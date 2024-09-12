Vest Financial LLC Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $22,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,130.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,006.10.

Lam Research Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $766.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $574.42 and a 12 month high of $1,130.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $882.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $934.57.

Lam Research shares are going to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.84%.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,945.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,945.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

