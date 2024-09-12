Vest Financial LLC Has $51.16 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 755,595 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,437 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.2% of Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $51,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.99.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $78.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.85. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $78.92. The stock has a market cap of $633.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,513,707 shares of company stock worth $797,374,003. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.