Vest Financial LLC Has $47.99 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,145 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 1.2% of Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $47,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 15.4% during the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $515.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $521.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.25.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

