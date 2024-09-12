Vest Financial LLC Has $22.29 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,567 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $22,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $76.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $62.14 and a 12-month high of $80.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.51.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

