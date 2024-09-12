Vest Financial LLC Buys 33,713 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,713 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $21,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $61,807,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 157.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 575,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,889,000 after acquiring an additional 351,698 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,998,000. Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,394,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEN opened at $178.19 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $186.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.04 and a 200 day moving average of $162.55. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.69.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

