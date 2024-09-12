Vest Financial LLC Acquires 77,181 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,181 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sysco worth $40,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Sysco by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,029,000 after buying an additional 240,671 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $76.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.76. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

