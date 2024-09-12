Vest Financial LLC Acquires 18,824 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 587,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,824 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.22% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $41,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $84.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

