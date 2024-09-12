Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,900 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,556 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $472.00 to $509.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.72, for a total transaction of $1,075,521.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,198,300.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.72, for a total transaction of $1,075,521.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $14,198,300.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,047 shares of company stock worth $16,843,806. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $474.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $483.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $341.85 and a 1-year high of $510.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

