Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.00.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded up C$0.12 on Thursday, reaching C$12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,617. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$11.87 and a 52-week high of C$21.60.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.95). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. The business had revenue of C$478.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$514.63 million. Analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.9112782 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.54 per share, with a total value of C$67,700.00. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.