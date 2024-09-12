Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

Several research firms have commented on VCEL. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vericel in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

Vericel Trading Up 0.2 %

VCEL opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average is $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4,370.00 and a beta of 1.67. Vericel has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vericel news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $304,875.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $304,875.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 487 shares in the company, valued at $21,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $67,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,169. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vericel by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vericel by 5.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Vericel by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 106,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

