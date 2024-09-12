Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Announces Earnings Results

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18), Yahoo Finance reports. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Vera Bradley updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.100-0.100 EPS.

Vera Bradley Stock Down 4.6 %

VRA opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $140.08 million, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.89. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

