Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vector Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $14.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.04. Vector Group has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $15.53.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $371.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Vector Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 183,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Vector Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Vector Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vector Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

