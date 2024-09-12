VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Trading Down 6.5%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $463.80 and last traded at $463.80. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $496.01.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $504.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.62.
VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.
