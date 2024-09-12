Varta (ETR:VAR1) Stock Price Down 12%

Shares of Varta AG (ETR:VAR1 – Get Free Report) fell 12% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €1.51 ($1.66) and last traded at €1.51 ($1.66). 279,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €1.72 ($1.89).

Varta Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $63.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.05.

About Varta

(Get Free Report)

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of micro and household batteries, large-format batteries, battery solutions, and energy storage systems in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Micro Batteries, Lithium-Ion CoinPower, Consumer Batteries, Energy Storage Systems, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.