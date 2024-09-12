Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,352,000 after buying an additional 243,976 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,620,000 after acquiring an additional 133,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,257,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,231 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VTI opened at $272.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.04 and a 200-day moving average of $262.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $279.21. The firm has a market cap of $409.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

