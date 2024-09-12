Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Boosted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after buying an additional 7,230,409 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VOO stock opened at $509.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $505.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

