Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $224.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.22. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $236.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

