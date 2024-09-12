Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.48

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.48 and last traded at $96.46, with a volume of 65341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.01.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day moving average of $86.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Real Estate ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 154,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,632 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

