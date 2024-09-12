Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Lowered by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $252.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $258.29. The firm has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

