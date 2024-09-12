Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

Shares of VAW opened at $198.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $162.48 and a 12 month high of $206.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

