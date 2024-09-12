Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $254.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.49 and a fifty-two week high of $259.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.04.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.