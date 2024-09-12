Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,988,000 after purchasing an additional 31,323 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,206 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,938,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 399,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,561,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 391,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,950,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $561.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.80. The stock has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

