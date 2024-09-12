Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,095,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 77,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 72.2% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,313,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,248,000 after acquiring an additional 970,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VWO stock opened at $43.97 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.25. The stock has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.