Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,850,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 250,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,706,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,791,000 after purchasing an additional 228,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,403,000 after buying an additional 482,426 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 109,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.01. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $61.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.